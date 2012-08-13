FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Array BioPharma loss narrows
August 13, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

Array BioPharma loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Array BioPharma Inc (ARRY.O) posted a lower-than-expected quarterly loss as operating expenses fell, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent after the bell.

Fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $8 million, or 9 cents per share, from $21.8 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 9 percent to $20.7 million. Total operating expenses fell 18 percent to $25.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 13 cents per share, on revenue of $21.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said in July that its experimental pain drug did not reduce pain better than the existing standard of care in a mid-stage study.

Shares of the Boulder, Colorado-based company, which have risen about 31 percent in the last three months, were up 9 percent after the bell. They had closed at $4.56 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

