Canada police to hold news conference on national security probe
#World News
April 22, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

Canada police to hold news conference on national security probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian police will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) Monday to provide details on a “national security criminal investigation”, police said shortly after media reports said they had thwarted a major terrorist attack.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement the investigation was coordinated by a multi-agency team comprised of the RCMP, Canadian Security Intelligence Services, the Canada Border Service Agency and other law enforcement and national security partners.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported earlier that police and intelligence agencies had made multiple arrests in connection with the alleged plot.

Reporting by Louise Egan and David Ljunggren; Editing by Diona Chiacu

