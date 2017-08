The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2016.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO could bid for the Whyalla steelworks owned by Australian steel group Arrium Ltd, Australia's industry minister said on Thursday after meeting with POSCO officials.

"POSCO has expressed a strong desire to acquire the Whyalla steelworks, which was placed in administration earlier this year," the minister, Greg Hunt said in a statement