MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Shares in Australian mining and steel company Arrium (ARI.AX) surged 28 percent on Monday after it said a consortium including Noble Group (NOBG.SI) and Posco (005490.KS) had made a A$1.01 billion ($1.04 billion) takeover bid.

The shares last traded up 28.4 percent at A$0.70, nearing the A$0.75 a share offer.

Arrium has rejected the offer, calling it undervalued and conditional.