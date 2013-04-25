FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2013 / 5:50 AM / in 4 years

Drug compounding supplier Arseus buys U.S.-based Freedom Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium-based Arseus RCUS.BR, the world’s biggest supplier of ingredients to pharmacists so they can mix up their own versions of drugs, bought U.S.-based Freedom Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum, it said on Thursday.

The acquisition strengthens its global position in the market for drug compounding, where pharmacists assemble medicines themselves specifically tailored to the needs of their customers.

Arseus said in a statement that it paid 5.5 times EBITDA for Freedom Pharmaceuticals, which expects to achieve turnover of about $25 million in 2013.

Reporting By Ben Deighton, Editing By Ethan Bilby

