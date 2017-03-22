FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Art and furniture owned by collector de Balkany up for auction in London
March 22, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 5 months ago

Art and furniture owned by collector de Balkany up for auction in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - From lavish clocks to marble top tables, more than 700 lots including art, silver pieces and furniture belonging to late businessman and collector Robert de Balkany will go under the hammer this week at an auction in London.

De Balkany was a passionate collector of European and English fine and decorative art, according to auction house Christie's, which will hold the sale on Wednesday and Thursday.

Among auction items from his houses in Rome and the French Riviera is a silver-gilt centerpiece of Hercules slaying the snake-like Hydra with an estimated price of 400,000-600,000 pounds ($498,160 - $747,240) as well as six Gaspare Diziani paintings of the life of Alexander the Great, Christie's said.

Reporting By Sarah Mills; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Richard Lough

