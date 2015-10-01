FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banksy mural fetches $137,500 at U.S. auction
#Arts
October 1, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Banksy mural fetches $137,500 at U.S. auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEVERLY HILLS, California - A mural titled “I Remember When All This Was Trees,” painted by British graffiti artist Banksy on a derelict auto factory in Detroit, sold for $137,500, according to Julien’s Auctions.

The painting was sold by non-profit 555 Gallery and Studios, a volunteer artist-run arts organization in Detroit, to raise funds for community arts programs.

Banksy gained fame in the 1990s in London and Bristol in western England with his stenciled works with provocative, ironic social commentary on buildings. He has become popular on the international auction circuit alongside Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst.

