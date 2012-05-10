Reputed mobster's home searched after link to Boston art heist

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released four sketches on March 21, 1990, of the two suspects being sought in the multi-million dollar robbery of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. REUTERS/HO

(Reuters) - Authorities were digging in the Connecticut yard of an alleged mobster suspected of having information about a notorious Boston art theft more than 12 years ago, the Boston Globe reported on Thursday.

The heist from Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on March 18, 1990 is the largest unsolved art crime in the world and the biggest U.S. property theft ever, experts say.

Thieves disguised as Boston police officers entered the museum at night, handcuffed guards and made off with 13 art works - including three paintings by Rembrandt, a work by Vermeer and drawings by Edgar Degas.

The search for the missing art was focused on the Manchester, Connecticut home of Robert Gentile, who federal prosecutors have said may be linked to the theft, the report said.

Gentile’s possible connection to the heist became public last month when a prosecutor said in a federal court in Connecticut that investigators believed the reputed mobster may have information related to the theft.

Dutch painter Rembrandt Van Rijn's "The Storm on the Sea of Galilee," oil on canvas, painted in 1633 was one of many paintings stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston on March 18, 1990 in one of the largest art heists ever. **POOR QUALITY DOCUMENT**

The prosecutor was arguing that Gentile be held without bail pending his federal trial on drug dealing charges.

Gentile’s attorney, A. Ryan McGuigan, said the FBI was leading the search at his client’s home, the Globe said.

Dutch painter Rembrandt Van Rijn's "Lady and Gentleman in Black," oil on canvas, painted in 1633 was one the 13 paintings stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston on March 18, 1990 in one of the largest art heists ever. **POOR QUALITY DOCUMENT**

The attorney said authorities were using a ground-penetrating radar device as well as two beagles and a ferret in the search, the paper reported.

According to the Globe, the attorney said authorities claimed to be looking for weapons “but we all know what they are actually looking for - and they are looking for the paintings.”

An FBI spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. Museum officials said they had no comment about the Gentile case.

“The museum continues to offer a $5 million reward for information leading to the recovery of the artworks in good condition,” they said in a statement. “Anyone with information about the theft, the location of the stolen artworks, and/or the investigation, should contact the Gardner Museum.”