FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Asahi says settles court battle with Suntory over zero-alcohol beer patent
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 20, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Asahi says settles court battle with Suntory over zero-alcohol beer patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Asahi Super Dry beer cans are displayed at the Asahi Group Holdings headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 17, 2016.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it has settled a dispute with Suntory Holdings Ltd [SUNTH.UL] after Suntory accused its rival of infringing a patent for non-alcohol beer.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The Tokyo District Court in October rejected a request from Suntory for an injunction to stop Asahi from selling Dry Zero beer, ruling there was no patent infringement. Suntory then appealed the decision in the Intellectual Property High Court.

Suntory has withdrawn its appeal and Asahi will continue making and selling the Dry Zero brew, Asahi said in a statement.

Japan's zero-alcohol beer segment is hotly contested as the country's overall beer market shrinks. Suntory was the top seller of no-alcohol brews in 2014, but was overtaken by Asahi last year.

Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.