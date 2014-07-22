FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxury vehicle sales boost Asbury's profit
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 22, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Luxury vehicle sales boost Asbury's profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc posted a better-than-expected 33 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for luxury vehicles.

The company, which gets most of its revenue from the sale of luxury and mid-line cars made by BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Honda, said it sold 13 percent more luxury cars at stores opened for at least a year.

Total new vehicle sales were up 12 percent for the second quarter ended June 30, the company said.

Overall U.S. auto sales rose 1.2 percent in June, beating expectations of a decline of 3 percent, according to industry consultant Autodata Corp.

General Motors Co beat Wall Street’s low expectations as well as negative publicity over a flood of safety recalls, reporting a 1 percent rise in U.S. sales in June.

Larger rival Autonation Inc also posted strong results last week on the back of increased new vehicle sales..

Asbury’s net income rose to $35.9 million, or $1.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $27 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 12 percent to $1.50 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares closed at $70.78 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They have risen about 57 percent in the past year, compared with a 16 percent gain in the S&P 500 Index.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.