Asbury Automotive beats Wall Street expectations

(Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG.N), one of the largest U.S. auto dealer groups, posted a company record for profit from continuing operations and beat analyst expectations.

Asbury posted a profit of 72 cents per share excluding one-time items, while analysts on average expected a profit of 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue was $1.2 billion, up 14 percent, and in line with analyst expectations. For the first nine months of the year, revenue was $3.4 billion, up 11 percent.

“Operational excellence combined with disciplined spending produced these record results,” Asbury Chief Executive Craig T. Monaghan said in a company statement.

Asbury, based in suburban Atlanta, reported net income for the quarter of $20.7 million, or 66 cents per diluted share, compared with $12.3 million, or 38 cents per diluted share a year earlier.