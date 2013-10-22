FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asbury Automotive profit up 10 pct on higher car sales
October 22, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Asbury Automotive profit up 10 pct on higher car sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG.N) posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by the continuing recovery in the automobile industry.

Net income rose to $22.7 million or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $20.7 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Asbury earned 91 cents per share from continuing operations.

Asbury said new-vehicles sales were up 13 percent and used-vehicle sales rose 33 percent in the quarter.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

