Asbury Auto profit rises due to higher new and used car sales
February 4, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Asbury Auto profit rises due to higher new and used car sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG.N) posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher sales of both new and used vehicles.

Net income rose to $26.9 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $22.8 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. (r.reuters.com/hez56v)

Asbury earned 88 cents per share from continuing operations in the quarter ended December 31.

The company said new-vehicles sales rose 10 percent and used-vehicle sales 24 percent in the quarter.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

