Asbury 1st-quarter profit beats estimates
April 26, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Asbury 1st-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Auto dealership Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG.N) reported a quarterly profit ahead of analysts’ expectations, helped by higher sales at its new and used vehicle segments.

January-March net income fell to $17.6 million, or 56 cents per share, from $19.9 million, or 59 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Asbury earned 57 cents per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.1 billion.

New vehicle sales rose 5 percent to $589.7 million, while revenue from its smaller used-vehicle segment jumped 10 percent.

Analysts had expected a profit of 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which is valued at about $816 million, closed at $27.23 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

