FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A Schulman raises quarterly dividend by 12 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 30, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 6 years ago

A Schulman raises quarterly dividend by 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plastics company A. Schulman Inc (SHLM.O) said it has increased its quarterly cash dividend by about 12 percent to 19 cents per share.

The company, which makes plastic compounds and resins, will pay the dividend on May 1 to shareholders of record on April 19.

A. Schulman had raised its dividend by about 10 percent in October last year.

It had reported first-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations in January.

The company’s shares closed at $27.15 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.