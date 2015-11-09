FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Asciano receives $6.3 billion takeover offer from Qube
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 9, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Asciano receives $6.3 billion takeover offer from Qube

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt looks on at their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Australian port and rail firm Asciano Ltd AIO.AX said on Tuesday it had received a takeover proposal from a consortium led by Qube Holdings (QUB.AX), challenging a rival offer from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO).

The offer from Qube, along with partners Global Infrastructure Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, implied a value of A$9.25 per Asciano share, a 5.9 percent premium to Monday’s close, and valuing the company at A$9.02 billion ($6.35 billion). Brookfield’s bid was at A$9.22 a share.

Asciano said its board was considering the proposal. It also said it would continue to unanimously recommend the Brookfield proposal announced on Monday.

($1 = 1.4196 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.