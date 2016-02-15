FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Asciano bins $6.4 bln Brookfield bid it had endorsed
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 15, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Asciano bins $6.4 bln Brookfield bid it had endorsed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian ports and rail giant Asciano Ltd AIO.AX formally dumped an A$8.9 billion ($6.4 billion) buyout from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) after it failed to match a higher offer from local rival Qube Holdings Ltd (QUB.AX).

In a statement on Tuesday, Asciano said that after giving the Canadian infrastructure investor five days to match a A$9 billion rival approach from locally listed Qube, Brookfield did not front up with a better offer.

“The Brookfield bid will now be terminated,” the statement said, adding that Asciano has now signed binding sale documents with Qube.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.