China says has halted reclamation work in South China Sea

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - China has halted reclamation work in the South China Sea, the country’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, at a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers where the disputed waters have taken center stage.

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to speed up consultations on a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, the foreign ministers of China and ASEAN member Thailand said on Wednesday.

“China has already stopped,” said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, when asked if China would temporarily halt reclamation work in the South China Sea. “Just take an aeroplane to take a look.”

