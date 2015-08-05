FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says has halted reclamation work in South China Sea
#World News
August 5, 2015 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

China says has halted reclamation work in South China Sea

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a China ministerial meeting at the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - China has halted reclamation work in the South China Sea, the country’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, at a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers where the disputed waters have taken center stage.

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to speed up consultations on a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, the foreign ministers of China and ASEAN member Thailand said on Wednesday.

“China has already stopped,” said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, when asked if China would temporarily halt reclamation work in the South China Sea. “Just take an aeroplane to take a look.”

(This version of the story corrects to say “reclamation” not “construction”)

Reporting by Trinna Leong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Mike Collett-White

