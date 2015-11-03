FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, U.S. defense chiefs discuss cyber, South China Sea disputes
November 3, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

China, U.S. defense chiefs discuss cyber, South China Sea disputes

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter answers a reporter's question at the truce village of Panmunjom, in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Korea Pool/Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - China’s actions in the South China Sea are primarily for humanitarian and navigational benefit to other countries but China will defend its sovereign territory, the Chinese defense minister told his U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, senior U.S. defense officials said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan met for forty minutes in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and discussed cyber hacking and China’s building of artificial islands in the South Chija Sea, the officials said. It was the first meeting of the two men as heads of their countries’ defense establishments.

Chang told Carter that China’s activities in the body of water are primarily meant to help other countries.

“‘But that said, we need to do things that help us defend our sovereign territory and I need to be very clear to you that there is a bottom line to this,'” a senior U.S. Defense official said, recounting Chang’s comments.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

