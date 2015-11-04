Malaysia says no consensus reached at ASEAN defence forum

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) will not issue a joint declaration at the end of a regional defence forum on Wednesday as a consensus could not be reached, Malaysian Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein said.

“The decision was made by ASEAN because there is no consensus, so no joint declaration is signed,” Hishammuddin told a news conference.

The joint statement was dropped after differences between China and the United States over the mention of disputes in the South China Sea in the document.

