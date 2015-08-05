FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, ASEAN agree to speed up consultations on South China Sea Code of Conduct
August 5, 2015 / 9:18 AM / 2 years ago

China, ASEAN agree to speed up consultations on South China Sea Code of Conduct

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures as he arrives at a China ministerial meeting at the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed on Wednesday to speed up consultations on a Code of Conduct for the disputed South China Sea, the foreign ministers of China and ASEAN member Thailand said on Wednesday.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi also told a joint news conference with Thai Foreign Minister General Tanasak Patimapragorn after a China-ASEAN meeting that non-regional countries should refrain from actions that might escalate or complicate the situation in the sea.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Mike Collett-White

