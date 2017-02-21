FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines says ASEAN hopes for clear picture on Trump policies
#World News
February 21, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 6 months ago

Philippines says ASEAN hopes for clear picture on Trump policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BORACAY, Philippines (Reuters) - Southeast Asian countries hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will unveil his policies within the next few months to provide a "more concrete and clearer picture", especially regarding China, the Philippine foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"We all recognize the fact that American policy under the Trump administration is still evolving," Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay told a news conference.

"We do not know the complete picture of what this foreign policy might be, insofar as its relationship with China is concerned.

"We're however, hopeful, that the policy that would come out will be positive...And we would hope that within the next few months we would see a more concrete and clearer picture."

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

