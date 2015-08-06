FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry expresses 'serious concern' about situation in South China Sea
August 6, 2015

Kerry expresses 'serious concern' about situation in South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he had expressed “serious concern” during a regional meeting over a rise in tension due to territorial disputes between China and other countries in the South China Sea.

Kerry said “policy restraint” was needed in order for a meaningful code of conduct to work in disputed waters. He was addressing a news conference after attending the ASEAN Regional Forum annual gathering of foreign ministers and senior officials.

China claims most of the South China Sea. The Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam also claim parts of the ocean.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

