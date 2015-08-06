Kerry expresses 'serious concern' about situation in South China Sea

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he had expressed “serious concern” during a regional meeting over a rise in tension due to territorial disputes between China and other countries in the South China Sea.

Kerry said “policy restraint” was needed in order for a meaningful code of conduct to work in disputed waters. He was addressing a news conference after attending the ASEAN Regional Forum annual gathering of foreign ministers and senior officials.

China claims most of the South China Sea. The Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam also claim parts of the ocean.