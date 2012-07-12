FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China may talk to ASEAN on sea row: U.S. official
#World News
July 12, 2012 / 8:09 AM / in 5 years

China may talk to ASEAN on sea row: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi has given a “careful indication” to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that China could enter into talks with Southeast Asian countries over a code of conduct for the South China Sea, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

It may be willing to start talks in September, added the official, who declined to be named.

Long-simmering tensions in the area have entered a more contentious chapter this year, with claimant countries searching deeper into disputed waters for energy supplies while building up their navies and military alliances.

Clinton met Yang on Thursday in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from Southeast Asia and beyond.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
