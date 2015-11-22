China says U.S. has gone beyond freedom of navigation to 'test' Beijing

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - China said on Sunday that the United States is making political provocations with its patrols in the South China Sea, as tensions around the waterways mount.

Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin made the remarks at a briefing during a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in Kuala Lumpur.

He said the U.S. has gone beyond freedom of navigation to “test” China.

Earlier this month, U.S. B-52 bombers flew near Chinese artificial islands in the area, signalling Washington’s determination to challenge Beijing over the disputed sea.