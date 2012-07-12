FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China and U.S. agree to cooperate in Asia: Clinton
#World News
July 12, 2012 / 6:49 AM / 5 years ago

China and U.S. agree to cooperate in Asia: Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Rival powers China and the United States will work together in Asia and find common ground to ensure proper handling of sensitive issues, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

“I want to stress the importance of U.S.-China cooperation in regional institutions,” Clinton told reporters ahead of a meeting with Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of a regional forum in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

“I am delighted that we are going to be issuing a joint media note ... It is an important signal that the United States and China not only can but will work together in Asia.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

