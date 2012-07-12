Clinton urges China, ASEAN to cooperate on sea claims

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday told countries involved in disputes in the South China Sea to clarify their territorial claims and consider joint exploration of potential energy reserves.

Clinton urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China to work together to draft, and stick to, a code of maritime conduct in order to prevent confrontation over the resource-rich waters.

“All parties should clarify and pursue their territorial and maritime claims in accordance with international law,” Clinton told a meeting of foreign ministers. “We now look to ASEAN and China to make meaningful progress toward finalizing this code.”

She also said the claimants should explore cooperative arrangements for managing the exploitation of potential hydrocarbon resources.

“This could include equitable joint exploration and exploitation arrangements in areas of unresolved territorial sovereignty,” Clinton added.

The Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan lay claim to parts of the South China Sea.