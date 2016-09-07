Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at the ASEAN Summit family photo while U.S. President Barack Obama chats with the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Vientiane, Laos September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

VIENTIANE U.S. President Barack Obama and Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte met briefly and exchanged pleasantries on Wednesday, officials said, easing tensions after an acrimonious fallout that cast a shadow over an Asian leaders' summit in Laos.

The presidents of the two longtime allies were due to hold talks for the first time on Tuesday but the White House scrapped the meeting after the volatile Duterte insulted Obama.

"I'm very happy that it happened," Philippines' foreign minister, Perfecto Yasay, said of their short meeting.

"It all springs from the fact that the relationship between the Philippines and the United States is firm, very strong."

(editing by John Stonestreet)