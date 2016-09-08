FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attempts to 'change status quo' continuing in East and South China Sea: Japanese official
#World News
September 8, 2016 / 10:18 AM / in a year

Attempts to 'change status quo' continuing in East and South China Sea: Japanese official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (3rd R), flanked by Olympics Minister Toshiaki Endo (2nd R), speaks during a meeting of cabinet ministers on a new national stadium construction plan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Abe's official residence in Tokyo December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/File Photo

VIENTIANE (Reuters) - Attempts to change the status quo have “been continuing for the past few months” in the East and South China Seas, a Japanese official said on Thursday quoting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in an apparent criticism of China.

Abe made the remarks at an East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos, during which security in the South China Sea was addressed.

“Unilateral attempts to change the status quo have been continuing for the past few months in the East China Sea and South China Sea,” said the official. “I am deeply concerned about that.”

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie

