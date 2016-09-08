Argentina detains terrorism suspect wanted in U.S.
BUENOS AIRES A Lebanese citizen wanted in the United States for suspected ties to terrorism was detained at Argentina's international airport on Wednesday, state news agency Telam said.
VIENTIANE Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that strong pressure from the international community was the only way to halt North Korea's rocket and nuclear tests and that economic sanctions needed to be implemented "strictly".
"We need to make them understand North Korea will be further isolated from the international community if they continue with nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches," Abe told reporters in Vientiane, where he is attending several regional conferences.
LONDON U.S.-backed Libyan forces are close to vanquishing Islamic State from its last holdouts in the city of Sirte, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.
DUBAI The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan has returned home after a private trip abroad, state news agency WAM said, in a rare report on the U.S.-allied leader's movements since he suffered a stroke in 2014.