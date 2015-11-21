FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says Mali attacks 'stiffens our resolve'
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2015 / 2:59 AM / 2 years ago

Obama says Mali attacks 'stiffens our resolve'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday the Mali hotel attacks only stiffened the resolve of the United States and its allies, which would be relentless in fighting those targeting its citizens and would allow militants no safe haven.

In a speech at a regional summit in Malaysia, Obama described Friday’s raid and hostage incident in Mali as “another awful reminder of the scourge of terrorism.”

“It stiffens our resolve to meet these challenges,” he said. “The United States will be relentless.”

Obama said the United States is trying to account for Americans who may have been at Mali hotel. At least one American citizen has been identified among the 19 dead. He said U.S. forces in Mali helped prevent a greater loss of life.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Martin Petty. Editing by Bill Tarrant

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.