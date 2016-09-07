FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines says 'gravely concerned' by Chinese ships at disputed shoal
#World News
September 7, 2016 / 6:57 AM / a year ago

Philippines says 'gravely concerned' by Chinese ships at disputed shoal

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN-China Summit in Vientiane, Laos September 7, 2016.Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Wednesday said it believed an increased presence of Chinese vessels at the disputed Scarborough Shoal was a precursor for building man-made structures and was "gravely concerned".

The ministry took the decision to release photographs taken on Saturday of what it said were more vessels than normal because China's ambassador had denied any new activity at the shoal, defence ministry spokesman, Arsenio Andolong, told reporters.

"We believed that this is precursor to possible building of structures on the shoal," he said, adding that China's denial was "even more disturbing".

Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by John Chalmers

