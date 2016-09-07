Philippines seeks clarification from China on ships at disputed shoal

VIENTIANE (Reuters) - The Philippines is seeking clarification from China about an increase in ships near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, a spokesman said on Wednesday after a meeting between leaders of Southeast Asian nations and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"It's being clarified," presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella told reporters in Vientiane, Laos. "It's a back and forth."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Philippines' defense ministry released pictures showing what it said were Chinese vessels around Scarborough Shoal, but Philippine officials said this issue was not brought up openly at the meeting with Li.