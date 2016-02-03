FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sessa Capital sues Ashford Hospitality over director election
February 3, 2016 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

Sessa Capital sues Ashford Hospitality over director election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor Sessa Capital LP said it had sued real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc over the provision of a large termination fee if shareholders elect a majority of directors not approved by the incumbent directors.

The lawsuit alleges that Ashford Hospitality’s directors breached their fiduciary duties by inserting a change-in-control provision pertaining to shareholder elections, Sessa said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hedge fund has an 8.2 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality.

Sessa had earlier said that Ashford Hospitality’s decision to impose a “large termination fee” “undercuts the integrity of the strategic review process.”

Ashford Hospitality has been exploring a sale, among other strategic alternatives, since August last year.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
