FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snow Park takes 4.6 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

Snow Park takes 4.6 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime

Michael Flaherty

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund Snow Park Capital Partners has taken a 4.6 percent stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter, and plans to push the company to move more quickly with a stock buyback plan.

Snow Park becomes the second activist to target Ashford Hospitality Prime, which has been under attack from hedge fund Sessa Capital.

“We encourage the company to expeditiously execute its $50 million buy-back plan to take advantage of its depressed trading price,” Snow Park Managing Partner Jeffrey Pierce said in an emailed statement.

But Snow Park’s approach to the real estate investment trust appears to be more friendly than Sessa’s campaign, which has led to nasty exchanges between the two sides.

Sessa, a New York-based hedge fund, has sued the company and nominated five directors for Ashford Prime’s board, while pushing the REIT to seek a buyer.

“We welcome Snow Park’s support and constructive input, and agree that executing on our recently announced share repurchase plan is the most strategic way to maximize value for all of our shareholders,” Ashford Prime said in an emailed statement.

Ashford’s other REIT, Ashford Hospitality Trust, which also invests in hotels, is itself under pressure from another shareholder, Rambleside Holdings. The third arm of Ashford’s real estate group is Ashford Inc., which manages the assets of the Prime and Trust REITs.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.