Shareholder urges Ashford Hospitality Trust to repurchase stock

(Reuters) - An Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc activist shareholder is agitating for changes at the lodging industry-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), calling for a share buyback among its demands, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

Rambleside Holdings, which owns less than 1 percent of the company, complained on Monday in a letter sent to Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Chairman and CEO Monty Bennett that the company’s stock was trading at a 52-week low and at half its peak value.

The hedge fund, which focuses on the hotel industry, said Ashford Hospitality Trust, which invests in high-end hotels, should use its nearly $200 million in cash to buy back a chunk of its stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares ended trading at $5.48 on Monday, giving it a market value of $523 million. They have lost 43 percent of their value in the last 12 months, compared to a 6 percent drop in the SPX 500 Index.

In its letter, Rambleside also said the company should remove an advisory fee tied to its relationship to the external manager of its assets, Ashford Inc, which was spun out of Ashford Hospitality Trust to focus on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms.

If the advisory agreement is terminated due to a change in control, Ashford Hospitality Trust must pay a termination fee to Ashford Inc, an agreement that Rambleside believes prevents the company from courting takeover suitors that would be willing to pay a premium.

Rambleside called such a termination fee agreement “outrageous” in its letter. A spokesman for Dallas-based Ashford Hospitality Trust declined to comment.

Ashford Hospitality Prime, another REIT which was spun off Ashford Hospitality Trust in 2013, is itself the subject of an activist campaign. Hedge fund Sessa Capital, which owns 8.2 percent Ashford Hospitality Prime, has demanded that the company speeds up its strategic review.