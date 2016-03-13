FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ashland shares could benefit amid Valvoline spinoff: Barron's
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 13, 2016 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Ashland shares could benefit amid Valvoline spinoff: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Ashland Inc (ASH.N) look cheap and investors could reap major benefits from a planned spinoff of its Valvoline engine lubricants unit, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron‘s.

Ashland said last year it would spin off the unit as it sheds assets that are not part of its core specialty chemicals business.

According to the article in the financial weekly, Ashland shareholders could gain 44 percent once the company spins off Valvoline. As two independent businesses, much of a discount in Ashland stock should go away, it added.

One of Ashland’s largest shareholders in January urged the chemical maker to halt plans to spin off the Valvoline business and instead seek a buyer for its specialty chemicals unit.

Ashland shares closed at $101.36 on Friday, up 2.9 percent on the day.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.