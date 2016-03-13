Ashland shares could benefit amid Valvoline spinoff: Barron's

(Reuters) - Shares of Ashland Inc (ASH.N) look cheap and investors could reap major benefits from a planned spinoff of its Valvoline engine lubricants unit, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron‘s.

Ashland said last year it would spin off the unit as it sheds assets that are not part of its core specialty chemicals business.

According to the article in the financial weekly, Ashland shareholders could gain 44 percent once the company spins off Valvoline. As two independent businesses, much of a discount in Ashland stock should go away, it added.

One of Ashland’s largest shareholders in January urged the chemical maker to halt plans to spin off the Valvoline business and instead seek a buyer for its specialty chemicals unit.

Ashland shares closed at $101.36 on Friday, up 2.9 percent on the day.