FBI says investigating hacking of infidelity website Ashley Madison

The homepage of the Ashley Madison website is displayed on an iPad, in this photo illustration taken in Ottawa, Canada July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Wednesday it was investigating the hacking of infidelity website Ashley Madison.

“The FBI is investigating. We cannot provide any details because it’s an ongoing matter,” an FBI spokeswoman said in a statement.

Hackers dumped a big cache of customer data from the website including millions of email addresses for U.S. government officials, UK civil servants and high-level executives at European and North America corporations late on Tuesday.