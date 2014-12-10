FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ashtead lifts full-year expectations after profit surge
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 10, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Ashtead lifts full-year expectations after profit surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British industrial equipment hire company Ashtead (AHT.L) raised its full-year earnings guidance for the second time after posting a 33 percent rise in first-half profit on Wednesday.

The company, which rents everything from small tools to large diggers and water pumps, said strong demand at its core U.S. arm and in Britain had helped pretax profit jump to 265.5 million pounds ($416 million) in the six months to Oct. 31.

The firm said it now anticipated full-year results ahead of its previous expectations, without giving figures. Prior to the announcement Ashtead was on average expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 452 million pounds, according to Reuters data.

Ashtead also hiked its interim dividend 33 percent to 3.0p per share. ($1 = 0.6375 pounds)

Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.