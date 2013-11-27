Actors Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore finalize divorce

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore have finalized their divorce two years after separating, bringing official closure for one of Hollywood’s most prominent couples.

The end to the eight-year marriage was made final on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, with both actors agreeing not to pay spousal support.

In March, Moore, 51, had asked the court to grant her financial support from Kutcher, an unusual move for one of the top-earning women in Hollywood during the 1990s.

Kutcher, the star of CBS television comedy “Two and a Half Men,” filed for divorce from Moore in December 2012 after more than a year of separation. He cited irreconcilable differences with the “G.I. Jane” star.

Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) sits with wife actress Demi Moore (R) at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The 35-year-old film and TV star has been the highest-paid actor on television for the last two years, earning an estimated $24 million annually, according to Forbes magazine.

Moore began dating Kutcher a few years after her split from actor-husband Bruce Willis, when Kutcher was a young star on the TV sitcom “That ‘70s Show.”

The relationship became tabloid fodder because of their 16-year age gap, and the couple married in September 2005 in Los Angeles.

Moore and Kutcher separated in November 2011 after six years of marriage, after a San Diego woman said she had a brief affair with Kutcher.

Kutcher is currently dating his former “That ‘70s Show” cast-mate Mila Kunis.