Japan's Abe, China's Xi hold bilateral meeting: Japanese media
#World News
April 22, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Abe, China's Xi hold bilateral meeting: Japanese media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L-R), Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pose for a group photo along with leaders from Asia and Africa before the start of the Asian-African Conference in Jakarta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting in Indonesia on Wednesday, Jiji news agency reported.

Tensions between Asia’s two biggest economies have flared in recent years due to feuds over wartime history as well as territorial rows and regional rivalry. Memories of Japan’s past military aggression run deep in China and Beijing has repeatedly urged Japan to face up to history.

But the meeting on Wednesday could promote a cautious rapprochement that began when Abe and Xi met at a summit in Beijing late last year.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
