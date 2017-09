China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei listens to a question at China Development Forum, in Beijing March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Monday he was confident the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) could start functioning before the end of the year.

Lou was speaking at a ceremony in Beijing at which delegates from 57 countries will sign articles of agreement on the founding of the China-backed AIIB.