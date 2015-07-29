FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bleak outlook for Asian crude as differentials hit multi-year lows
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 29, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Bleak outlook for Asian crude as differentials hit multi-year lows

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

3 Min Read

Dung Quat oil refinery is seen in Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Kham

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian oil producers Malaysia, Vietnam and Australia have seen prices for their crude grades fall to multi-year lows this month as refinery margins weakened amid slowing regional demand and a buildup of product stocks over the first half of the year.

Asian refiners’ appetite for crude has decreased as profits from turning a barrel of oil into fuel, diesel in particular, dropped back this month from higher-than-average margins in the first six months of 2015. Diesel margins last week plunged to their lowest in more than five years.

The strong first-half margins had pushed refiners across Asia to operate their plants at near full capacity, pumping out more fuels at a time of slowing diesel demand growth in global No.2 oil consumer China.

“The Asian market is set to bear the brunt of rising middle distillates production in the face of relatively lackluster demand,” analysts at Energy Aspects said in a note.

The product glut was intensified by shipments into Asia from new Middle East refineries as crude producers ventured further into the downstream sector.

“Crude markets have yet to face up to the cruel truth that the full extent of the global oversupply has been covered up for months by very high refinery runs,” Energy Aspects said.

Vietnam, second biggest exporter in Asia after Malaysia, has seen spot differentials for export grades like Ruby and Chim Sao fall by around $1 a barrel or more in July from the previous month. [CRU/AP]

Spot premiums for Malaysia’s Kimanis grade dropped to the weakest since production of the offshore development - operated by Royal Dutch Shell - began last year.

This month five additional Kimanis cargoes of 600,000 barrels each are being offered on the spot market, after field maintenance curbed exports in the two previous months.

“I really don’t see any bullish factors in the market now,” said one trader with a major crude producer in the region.

Profit margins <REF/MARGIN1> in the Singapore hub, where companies like Shell, ExxonMobil Corp and PetroChina Co run some of the world’s biggest refineries, have fallen by around $2.50 per barrel this month compared with last month, according to Reuters data.

Now refiners are also expected to shut down some units for seasonal maintenance in September and October, further denting demand for crude. [REF/A]

Producers in the region mostly price their crude against the Brent benchmark, while Middle Eastern producers mostly price their oil off the Dubai benchmark.

Asia-Pacific grades have become less attractive this month relative to Middle East grades after Brent’s premium to Dubai crude widened by more than $1 a barrel.

Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.