Asian diesel margin to slide on weak demand from China, Australia

FILE PHOTO: An engineer conducts routine checks on oil tanks at a refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province November 27, 2008.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia's diesel margin is expected to fall in coming weeks as it faces a slowdown in import demand from China ahead of a tax clampdown and from Australia after a cyclone hit mining activity.

Heavy refinery maintenance this year appears to be having minimal effect on the margin for diesel, which has a big influence on refining margins as the fuel typically makes up 30 to 40 percent of a refiner's production. <REF/A>

The Asian diesel margin fell to a nearly two-week low of $11.29 a barrel to Dubai quotes on Friday, Reuters data showed. This could fall further once demand slips from China and Australia, traders said.

Chinese traders are rushing to cancel light cycle oil (LCO) cargoes loading from South Korea while enquiries for May loading cargoes from North Asia have dwindled, which would affect high sulfur gasoil as the products are closely related, a North Asian trader said.

"China was the main outlet for LCO but once a tax is imposed, there is nowhere else to sell this product into," he said. "This is going to pull down the high sulfur gasoil prices."

LCO is a gasoil blending component but was bought by Chinese buyers to sell it locally as gasoil, avoiding import taxes normally levied on gasoil.

Australian demand for imported diesel is also expected to slip after a cyclone wreaked havoc across a major coal mining district in the Asia-Pacific's top importer of the fuel.

Diesel, which is a transport fuel and used in the agriculture and construction sectors, is used to power mining equipment in Australia.

Traders are also trying to offload diesel cargoes due to a backwardated market, where prompt prices of the fuel are higher than forward prices, which means storing the fuel is uneconomic.

However, traders said demand for diesel is expected to rise in May in the Middle East, where it is used for power generation during summer.

Chinese diesel exports could also fall as it tries to plug domestic shortfalls once a consumption tax is imposed on LCO imports, leading to greater use of local diesel, traders said.

"Making light cycle oil use uneconomic could result in an (unaccounted) diesel supply fall of at least 80,000 barrels per day," said analysts from JBC Energy.