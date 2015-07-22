Asian gasoil margins at five-year lows, risk more falls on supply glut

A driver fills diesel into oil containers at the back of his truck at a gas station in Suining, Sichuan province December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins plunged to the lowest in more than five years this week and risk falling further in the coming months, as seasonally weak demand adds pressure on a market already saddled with mounting supplies.

Overall oil refining margins hit a 2015 trough earlier this month, led by weaker gasoil cracks in the region - where demand from key consumers such as China, Indonesia and Vietnam has slowed while supply from traditional importers in the Middle East has built up.

The recent plunge in gasoil margins to below $10 a barrel from above $16 in January could prompt Asian refiners to reduce runs. The last time margins fell to a single digit during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, millions of barrels of gasoil found no takers and had to be stored at sea.

“Generally the third quarter is the weakest quarter for gasoil demand in Asia due to the Indian monsoon season, a fishing ban in the South China sea and lower demand from the power generation sector that normally peaks in the second quarter,” said Suresh Sivanandam, principal analyst for refining and chemicals at Wood Mackenzie.

“Plus, supply is generally strong in the third quarter post peak refinery maintenance in the second quarter.”

Compounding these worries is the massive new refining capacity in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that is churning out barrels faster than they can be consumed.

There is a “pervasive denial” of the scale of the problem and in the absence of deep run cuts, gasoil margins in Asia will fall further, analysts from Energy Aspects said.

A mild winter on the U.S. East Coast or in Northern Europe now represents a very real threat to prices of the fuel, given the extent of the oversupply, they added.

MOUNTING SUPPLY

China is expected to export the highest volume of gasoil since at least 1999 in August as local sales of the industrial fuel shrink on slower economic growth. Indonesia has cut its gasoil imports by at least a third given a slowdown in its mining sector.

A spike in demand in South Korea and India seen in early 2015 on weak oil prices is also likely to ease as crude prices stabilize, while seasonal rains in several parts of Asia mean less need for gasoil for irrigation systems, traders said.

Differentials for spot cargoes traded in Asia are already at a more than one-year low despite weak oil prices, indicating how weak gasoil demand is, traders said. <MDIS/TENDA>

This has started making gasoil exports to Europe profitable, but traders do not see it lasting given record high stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub and increased shipments from the Middle East as peak summer demand ends there.

Tanks in Singapore are starting to fill up too and could exceed last week’s three-month high, while floating storage is not feasible given high freight rates, they added. <O/SING1>

At least two refiners in North Asia are mulling run cuts due to the lower margins, sources said.

“It may not be surprising to see some refiners responding with run cuts,” Woodmac’s Sivanandam said. “The days of $20/bbl crack for (gasoil) are gone.”