Asian feed millers caught short by surprise grain rally

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian feed millers have missed the boat on multi-year-low corn and soymeal prices after a surprise rally in the futures market over the past few weeks, leaving them with hefty costs even as global supplies hit record highs.

Several millers in Asia’s top importers, including Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, have been ordering cargoes over the last few months by locking in premiums they must pay over futures, but leaving that futures level to be fixed later.

U.S. soymeal futures jumped more than 30 percent in October, while corn gained almost 18 percent, with markets ignited by fund buying, logistical bottlenecks and harvest delays due to wet weather in the United States.

“A lot of buyers in Asia have bought premium so they have the physical goods, but of course they haven’t priced their futures,” said a Singapore-based trader who sells feed grain cargoes in Asia.

“They will have to pay a much higher price now.”

When the outlook for grains markets was bearish, most importers fixed only one of the two components of prices. The premium on the commodity, which includes shipping and other costs, was being fixed, while the price traded on the futures market was to be set subsequently.

In a bullish market, importers typically fix the futures price at the time of signing the deal.

Asian demand for soymeal and corn, which are used to fatten animals, is rapidly increasing as a growing middle class consumes more high-protein meat.

Indonesia’s soymeal imports are forecast to rise by nearly a fifth in two years to 3.9 million tonnes in the year to September, 2015, while Thailand is likely to see shipments climb around 10 percent to 3.1 million tonnes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Vietnam has seen corn imports double in five years to 2.2 million tonnes in 2013/14.

Early last month, a group of Thai feed millers bought 110,000 tonnes of U.S. and Brazilian soybean meal for shipment in February and April.

For U.S. meal they paid a premium of $110.50 over the Chicago Board of Trade March soymeal contract, which was trading at $292.10 a short ton at the start of October. If the buyers were to price the futures this week, they would have to pay around $340 a ton.

SUPPLY BOTTLENECKS

Corn and soymeal prices are unlikely to drop back near the lows seen at the start of October, analysts and traders said.

Soymeal has eased 3.6 percent this week and corn has given up nearly 2 percent as U.S. harvests gathers pace. But strong demand led by China and railroad congestion in the United States are expected to put a floor under the market.

U.S. corn production is likely to climb to an all-time high of 367.68 million tonnes this year, while soybean output is estimated to rise to a record 106.87 million tonnes.

As supplies rise, importers have stepped up purchases. China’s monthly soybean imports are expected to jump around 38 percent in November as buyers in the country, spurred by improving crush margins, race to secure cheap supplies from the massive U.S. harvest.

“Importers look at rising production and expect futures prices to decline, but no one looks at the logistics,” said a second trader in Singapore. “How will you bring record large supplies right from the farm to the consumer without having delays.”

Importers who waited too long for further declines in prices have started buying positions in the futures market, especially with this week’s pause in the rally.

“Each company has its own view but a lot of importers have thrown in the towel,” said a third trade source in Singapore.

In the physical market, Argentina soymeal is quoted at $449.52 a tonne, free on board, up from $395.28 a tonne on Oct. 1.

Brazilian corn is being offered at $185.10 a tonne, free on board Paranagua, higher than a low of $163.70 a tonne at the end of September.

Some of the Asian buyers, who have been taking hand-to-mouth supplies, are short even in the physical market as they expected plentiful global supplies to keep a lid on prices.