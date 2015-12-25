Iron ore up for second week but caution prevails

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Iron ore fell on Friday but managed a second straight weekly gain after finding support from signs of near-term supply tightness in top consumer China, although the long-term fundamentals remain weakened by a global glut and shrinking Chinese demand.

Shanghai steel futures scored a third straight weekly gain, their longest winning streak on a weekly basis in a year.

“In the last two weeks, iron ore futures found some support from the improvement in the rebar futures. But during this whole period, there is actually no improvement in underlying demand,” said Wang Di, an analyst with CRU in Beijing.

“I don’t think the price increase will be sustainable because there is no support from demand,” Wang said, adding that there will be no significant restocking in China ahead of the lunar new year holiday in February.

The most-active May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 0.3 percent at 304.5 yuan ($47.06) a tonne, but was up 2.4 percent for the week.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at 1,737 yuan ($268.47) a tonne. It posted a 2.4 percent weekly gain, after hitting a five-week high of 1,764 yuan early in the week. The last time steel futures gained for three straight weeks was in November-December 2014.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China’s Tianjin port was priced at $40.20 a tonne on Thursday, unchanged from the previous two sessions, according to The Steel Index.

The spot benchmark has recovered nearly 9 percent since tumbling to $37 on Dec. 11, its lowest since at least 2008. But for the year, it was still down 44 percent.

Iron ore could fall below $30 a tonne in the next few months, forcing more high-cost suppliers out of business, a Reuters poll showed last week.

Some of the year-end price reprieve has come from tighter supplies at top consumer China as steel mills cut output on weak demand. The approach of the lunar new year holiday will also prompt some companies to lower production.

That, however, would still not be enough to offset the price pressure from excess global supplies of iron ore while demand is in a slump.

China’s steel demand continued to shrink this year after falling in 2014 for the first time in more than three decades. More than 50 million tonnes of steel capacity have shut in China this year, according to CRU.