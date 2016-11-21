Iron ore falls with steel in China as port stocks balloon to two-year high

MANILA (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China dropped nearly 2 percent on Monday as steel prices hit their weakest in almost three weeks, reflecting concern over slow demand as winter approaches.

Supply of the steelmaking raw material at China's ports climbed to the highest in over two years last week, exceeding 110 million tonnes or more than a month's worth of imports.

Chinese iron ore futures have fallen 16 percent from a 33-month peak as a rally earlier this month lost steam last week following a series of measures by China's exchanges to crack down on speculative trading in commodities including increased transaction fees.

Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 1.6 percent at 552.50 yuan ($80) a tonne. The contract hit 533 yuan earlier, its weakest in almost two weeks.

"The price has increased too fast and away from fundamentals so going down should be natural," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.

"Overall iron ore supply is still more than enough and the only issue was because of high coking coal prices, it created some short-term tightness in high-grade iron ore."

The surge in prices of coking coal, also used in steelmaking, had prompted Chinese mills to use better quality iron ore so they would use less of the fuel. But the ensuing retreat in coal prices had eased demand for high-grade iron ore, the trader said.

Stockpiles of imported iron ore at 46 Chinese ports reached 110.58 million tonnes on Friday, up 2.83 million tonnes from the previous week, according to data tracked by industry consultancy SteelHome.

That was the highest level since September 2014, and the inventory has risen 19 percent this year.

Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port fell 1 percent to $72.79 a tonne on Friday, according to data from Metal Bulletin. The spot benchmark lost 8.8 percent last week, ending a five-week rally.

China's iron ore supply may remain high as steel demand is bound to be weak during winter, that usually lasts between December and February, traders said.

The temperature is starting to drop in China's northern parts, the Shanghai trader said, although it remains warm enough in southern areas for steel-intensive construction projects to continue.

The price of rebar, a construction steel product, closed down 2.5 percent at 2,714 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, after touching 2,660 yuan earlier, its lowest since Nov. 3.