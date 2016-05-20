China steel futures edge up, but weak demand, oversupply cap gains

Workers walk out of a factory building near stacks of steel bars at Shanxi Zhongsheng Iron and Steel in Fenyang, Shanxi Province, China, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/John Ruwitch

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures edged up on Friday, but rising output and seasonal weakness in demand in the world’s top consumer of the metal keep pressuring prices.

Steel prices have lost more than a quarter from the 2016 high hit in April as investors turned cautious over the economic recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

The market has also been pressured as the rally that began in December prompted some closed mills to restart, slowing efforts by Beijing to cut the sector’s overcapacity.

“Steel mills are still in the process of recovering production, which has lent support to raw materials, but the rising supplies of steel and waning demand in May and June will hit steel prices,” said Yu Yang, an analyst with Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai.

“Some investors are taking advantage of the mild rebound, but the overall steel market has downside risk.”

The most-traded rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.7 percent to 2,062 yuan ($315.15) a tonne by close.

Dalian iron ore futures closed 1.4 percent higher at 375 yuan a tonne. Both steel and iron ore futures posted a modest weekly gain after three continuous weeks of losses.

Coking coal and coke are better supported than iron ore due to tight supplies as the Chinese government has reined in coal production. Conversely, top Australian and Brazilian miners have maintained high production of iron ore.

Dalian coking coal climbed 2.8 percent and coke jumped 2.5 percent by close.

($1 = 6.5430 Chinese yuan renminbi)