Myanmar lands over 700 migrants from seized boat: Reuters witness
#World News
June 3, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Myanmar lands over 700 migrants from seized boat: Reuters witness

A boat packed with migrants is attached to a Myanmar navy vessel off Leik Island in the Andaman Sea May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAUNGDAW, Myanmar (Reuters) - Myanmar on Wednesday landed a boat with 727 migrants on board in the country’s western Rakhine state, after keeping the vessel at sea for days, a Reuters witness said.

The migrants were found drifting in the Andaman Sea on Friday in an overloaded fishing boat that was taking on water.

Scores of migrant men were sat on the ground at the landing spot near the town of Maungdaw, close to the border with Bangladesh, the Reuters witness said. Others were inside a warehouse.

Dozens of armed police were at the site, he added.

The boat arrived at around 9.30 a.m. (0300 GMT), a local official said, on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Aubrey Belford; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Alex Richardson

